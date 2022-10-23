FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,487 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.17. 8,335,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $169.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

