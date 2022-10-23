Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.46 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00081837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

