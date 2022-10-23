Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,305.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FQVTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

