Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 3,744 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

