Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

