Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

