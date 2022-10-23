Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $814,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.