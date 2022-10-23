Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 2,076 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $213.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

