Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,962 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.4 %

MS opened at $79.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.