Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 517.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $165.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.