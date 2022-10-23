Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.