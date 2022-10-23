Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

