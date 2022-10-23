Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 3,448 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $40.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

