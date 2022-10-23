Financial Comparison: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.22 $12.29 million $0.17 37.12 Realty Income $2.08 billion 16.66 $359.46 million $1.06 54.37

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 281.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.71% 0.73% Realty Income 20.10% 2.37% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 4 4 0 2.50

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $75.14, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Summary

Realty Income beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

