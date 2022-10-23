Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,472 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.