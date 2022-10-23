Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 19,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 408,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

