Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.