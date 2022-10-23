Financial Counselors Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

