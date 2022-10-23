Financial Counselors Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.