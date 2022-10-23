Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

