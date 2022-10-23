Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 756 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

