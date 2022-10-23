Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,986 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.10 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.