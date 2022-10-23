Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

