Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

