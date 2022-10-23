Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,687,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.