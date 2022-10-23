Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 829 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

