Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Performance

ETHO stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

