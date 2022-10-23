Financial Insights Inc. Sells 6,137 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

