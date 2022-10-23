First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $533.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

