FlatQube Price Down 8% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $51.12 million and $13,593.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00017791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.49730855 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,308.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

