Ford Foundation Sells 32,434 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ford Foundation trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 12.5% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 4,633,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,175. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

