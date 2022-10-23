Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 56.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

