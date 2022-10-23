Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

FSSI opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.96.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

