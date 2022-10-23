Forward Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equity Residential by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

