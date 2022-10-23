Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELE stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.