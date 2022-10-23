Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The business had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

