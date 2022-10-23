G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0022

G999 (G999) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $17,109.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007473 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

