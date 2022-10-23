G999 Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, G999 has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $14,250.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007472 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

