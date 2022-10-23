Gala (GALA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.75 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $229.54 million and $46.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

