GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

