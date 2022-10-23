Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

