GateToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 1% against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $473.28 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00022446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,472.76 or 0.99987715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.37029556 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,998,043.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.