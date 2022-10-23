Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Generac

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.08.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 39.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 99,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

