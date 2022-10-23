Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to $21.7-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.51 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.15 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

