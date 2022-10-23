Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.30 target price on the energy company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gevo's Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.21. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 11,552.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,696 shares of company stock worth $1,092,464 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

