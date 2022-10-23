Gifto (GTO) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Gifto has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $18.84 million and $1.15 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

