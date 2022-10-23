GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Head-To-Head Survey

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.54 -$3.42 million ($0.36) -3.50 Magnite $468.41 million 1.98 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -9.80

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -68.93% -7.81% -7.16% Magnite -17.01% 5.21% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GigaMedia and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 0 8 0 3.00

Magnite has a consensus price target of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 150.64%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Volatility and Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnite beats GigaMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

