Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

GILD traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $67.79. 7,814,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,471. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

