Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,909,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $118,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 192.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 84.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,814,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

