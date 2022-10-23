Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,973 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $125,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.