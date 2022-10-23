Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,973 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $125,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.